WWE Shutting Down Mexico City Office

– According to a report by Periodico Correo, WWE is shutting down its branch office in Mexico City, Mexico. At least 10 people worked in the office at the time of its closure.

The reasons for the closure were not given, but the report noted that it’s a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic-related restrictions began, WWE began making a number of significant cuts, including to the company’s own offices and staff.

Additionally, WWE has not held an event in Mexico since 2019 due to the pandemic restrictions. While the office is closed, the promotion still reportedly plans to hold events in the country in the future. Currently, there are no WWE live events scheduled for the country in the near future.

As previously reported, WWE also shuttered their Japan division in September.