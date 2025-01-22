wrestling / News
WWE News: Sign-Up To Attend Next NXT Taping at PC, Top 10 Raw Moments, Full WWE Rivals Episode
– The sign-up form to attend the next WWE NXT taping at the Performance Center is online. WWE released the form for the February 4th taping on the NXT Facebook Fan page and you can click here to fill it out.
– WWE has released their latest top 10 Raw moments video, looking at this week’s episode:
– A&E released the full Steve Austin vs. Rock episode of WWE Rivals on YouTube: