WWE Releases Signature Series Championship For Bella Twins

November 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bella Twins WWE Hall of Fame

The Bella Twins now have their own Signature Series Championship available through WWE. WWE has released the commemorative championship, which runs $499.99 like most of the Signature Series replicas.

The title features a red and black scheme to fit the Bellas’ looks, with half looking like Nikki Bella’s gear and half looking like Brie’s.

The title description reads:

”Want a title that’s Double Trouble? Look no further than the Bella Twins Signature Series Championship Title! We’ve taken the Classic Divas Championship which was held by both Nikki & Brie and added a dash of Twin Magic to create a fitting tribute to this iconic Hall of Fame duo.”

