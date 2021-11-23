wrestling / News
WWE Releases Signature Series Championship For Bella Twins
November 23, 2021 | Posted by
The Bella Twins now have their own Signature Series Championship available through WWE. WWE has released the commemorative championship, which runs $499.99 like most of the Signature Series replicas.
The title features a red and black scheme to fit the Bellas’ looks, with half looking like Nikki Bella’s gear and half looking like Brie’s.
The title description reads:
”Want a title that’s Double Trouble? Look no further than the Bella Twins Signature Series Championship Title! We’ve taken the Classic Divas Championship which was held by both Nikki & Brie and added a dash of Twin Magic to create a fitting tribute to this iconic Hall of Fame duo.”
