WWE Reportedly Had ‘Significant’ Plans for Shayna Baszler on the Main Roster, NXT TV Deal Threw Plans ‘Out the Window’

– During this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown, NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler attacked Smackdown women’s champion Bayley. During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that before NXT got its USA TV deal, Shayna Baszler was being groomed for a huge push on the main roster in 2020.

It seems whether that push still happens next year remains to be seen. But the way Meltzer described the situation, NXT getting a primetime TV slot on the USA Network threw previous plans for NXT talents such as Baszler “out the window.” According to Meltzer, there were “absolutely” plans in place for Baszler to be on the main roster “that were significant.”

Additionally, WWE officials are said to be very high on Baszler, and Meltzer noted her lengthy run with the NXT women’s title. Baszler won the belt for the second time in October 2018, and she’s held the title for over a year.