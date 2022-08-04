WWE Reportedly Signs 14 College Athletes From SummerSlam Week Tryouts

WWE has picked up over a dozen college athletes from last week’s SummerSlam week tryouts. According to ESPN, the company signed 14 athletes from the tryouts although specific names were not revealed.

The tryouts took place last week and saw 50 college athletes take part. As previously reported, Dwight Howard also appeared at the tryouts, which saw the following among the names trying out:

* Ja’Chai Baker – University of South Alabama football player

* Amaya Barnes – Tiffin University track and field athlete

* Anna Cononge – Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and fitness competitor, kickboxer

* Wallace Cowins, Jr – University of North Alabama Lions football player

* Lenaya Griffin – Track and Field star for Long Beach State University track and field athlete, was named BigWest.org’s Track Athlete of the Week for April 12th, 2022

* Anna Keefer – University of North Carolina track and field athlete

* Lamonte McDougle – University of Texas at San Antonio football player

* Lea Simone Mitchell – Former Michigan State gymnastics team member

* Talati Polamalu – Georgetown University offensive lineman, Troy Polamalu’s nephew

* Trevor Robbins – Former San Jose Spartans football player, current assistant coach