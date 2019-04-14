WWE Signs Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Announcer

– WWE has signed a new commentator out of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood in Jonny Loquasto. PWInsider reports that Loquasto’s last taping with the indie promotion is today.

Loquasto is a writer, actor and comedian who was the host for AXS Live, a standup series on AXS TV. He has done voice acting in several games and films and has worked with CWH for number of years. He joins Cathy Kelley as CWH alumni on the WWE roster. His commentary reel is below: