WWE Signs Content Cooperation Deal With Chinese Mobile Platform Qutoutiao

– WWE is continuing its expansion into China, announcing a partnership deal with mobile content platform Qutoutiao. The company announced the news on Thursday. The deal will see Qutoutiao’s official WWE account feature weekly digital content such as news and highlights.

“The number of WWE fans in China are growing year by year,” said Qutoutiao co-founder and COO Sihui Chen. “In addition to audiences in first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, there are hundreds of millions of people in second- and third-tier cities such as Shandong and Shaanxi who know of this top international wrestling brand. We feel honored to cooperate with WWE, and through this cooperation more than 300 million users will be able to watch its amazing video content through the Qutoutiao platform, making WWE accessible to many more people in the Chinese market.”

“Delivering our content to Qutoutiao’s key user base will be a major driving force for the continued development of the China market,” said Jay Li, Vice President and General Manager in Greater China of WWE, who emphasized the role Qutoutiao will play for WWE’s growth across China. “It’s a win-win cooperation for both Qutoutiao and WWE.”