WWE Signs EVOLVE Alumnus Harlem Bravado

WWE has signed yet another talent in former EVOLVE star Harlem Bravado, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company has signed Bravado, real name Clint Barrow, to an NXT deal.

The signing follows the company’s bringing Taya Valkyrie and Eli Drake on board. Drake debuted tonight at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day as LA Knight.

Bravado was trained by Delirious and previously worked alongside his brother Lance in ROH, Chikara, EVOLVE, and Pro Wrestling Noah before Lance retired. Bravado has since worked for PWX and EVOLVE, among other promotions.