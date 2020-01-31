WWE Signs Five New Superstars To NXT UK

WWE has announced that they have signed five new stars to NXT UK, which include Levi Muir, Candy Floss, Dani Luna and the tag team of Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker, Lewis Howley). Floss and Pretty Deadly have appeared in enhancement talent roles over the past year. Here’s the announcement:

NXT UK signs five new Superstars

Five new Superstars – Pretty Deadly, Levi Muir, Candy Floss and Dani Luna – have joined the NXT UK roster. They will join other NXT UK Superstars in training at WWE’s United Kingdom Performance Center in North London.

Pretty Deadly, the confident tag team of Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley, have impressed in recent showings on NXT UK television, taking on the likes of The Hunt and Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan.

Sugary sweet 20-year-old grappler Candy Floss has plenty of experience across Europe and Japan. In her previous sojourns on NXT UK, the pink-haired Superstar has battled competitors like Rhea Ripley, Kay Lee Ray and Toni Storm.

Levi Muir is a British powerlifting champion-turned-Superstar with plenty of in-ring experience in the UK, including promotions like PROGRESS.

Camden native Dani Luna comes to NXT UK with several years of in-ring experience across the United Kingdom in promotions like PROGRESS, and has crossed paths with the likes of Ripley, Storm, Nina Samuels, Piper Niven and Meiko Satomura.

