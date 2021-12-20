WWE Signs Former College Football Player Alema Collins

In a post on Instagram, former college football player Alema Collins announced that he has signed with WWE. He took part in the WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando last week.

He wrote: “First I want to take this time to thank God for this amazing experience that I was so blessed to be apart of, over these last couple days I’ve been so blessed to be in a room surrounded with greatness. So excited to see what comes NXT!!! [face with look of triumph emoji] Stay Tuned!!!.”

Collins’s college highlights including making the 2018 First Team All-NCAA and 2018 SAC Honorable Mention All-Conference. He was also selected to play in the 2020 Hula Bowl in Hawaii. Collins was rumored for both the XFL and the 2020 NFL Draft.