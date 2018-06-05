Various News: WWE Signs Jinny to a UK Deal, Big Show Posts Backstage Photo With Team Texas, The Revival Says They Are Raw’s best Tag Team

– According to f4wonline.com, WWE has signed UK performer Jinny to a UK contract. This is why she lost her Revolution Pro Women’s title, as she won’t be able to work there unless things change. It was reported last week that Revolution Pro is no longer allowed to use any wrestler signed to a WWE UK deal. Rev Pro, Defiant, and any promotion that have a decent distribution or a streaming service are basically out in terms of using WWE contracted talent. This excludes PROGRESS & ICW, who WWE works with.

– Big Show posted the following photo from backstage at last night’s WWE Raw with Team Texas from the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games…

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, The Revival are still claiming to be Raw’s best tag team…