wrestling / News
WWE Signs Licensing Deal With IGT For Lottery Games
WWE is getting into the lottery game, signing a new multi-year licensing agreement with IGT. International Game Technology announced on Thursday that they’ve signed a deal with the company for exclusive licensing rights for WWE-branded omnichannel lottery games .
You can see the full announcement below:
IGT Signs Multi-Year Agreement with WWE for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games
International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that it has signed a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement with WWE (NYSE: WWE) to develop and distribute WWE-branded omnichannel lottery games and turnkey promotional programs featuring company logos, Superstars, events and programs.
“The WWE brand has broad appeal that reaches diverse age groups and cultural demographics in many geographies,” said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. “IGT looks forward to melding the unique WWE assets with IGT’s lottery expertise to create appealing, high-quality games and second-chance promotional opportunities for our global customers and their players.”
“IGT is the clear industry leader in the lottery and gaming space, and we look forward to collaborating by bringing our intellectual property to our fans and lottery games around the globe,” said Alex Varga, WWE Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to leverage the strong crossover between the WWE Universe and another segment of the gaming landscape.”
For more information about IGT’s lottery business, visit igt.com and follow IGT on LinkedIn.
More Trending Stories
- Angelo Dawkins On His Reaction To Street Profits Not Being On WrestleMania 37 Card, Dream Match For WrestleMania 38
- Booker T On Big E Losing the WWE Title At Day 1, How Fan Reaction Compares To His WrestleMania 19 Loss To Triple H
- CM Punk and MJF Reference WrestleMania, WWE Releases In AEW Dynamite Promos
- WWE Releases Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, William Regal, Road Dogg & More In NXT & Performance Center Cuts