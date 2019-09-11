wrestling / News

WWE Signs Former HoH Announcer Matt Camp as Host and Digital Talent

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New

– Former House of Hardcore Lead Announcer Matt Camp announced on Twitter today that he has joined WWE as an on-air host/digital talent for WWE. You can check out his announcement below.

Matt Camp wrote, “My first @WWE event was 2/23/92 in @TheGarden. Appropriately enough, this is my first week as an on-air host/digital talent for WWE. Thanks to everyone who supported me along the way.”

