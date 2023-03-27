wrestling / News

Jeremy Marcus Announces He’s Joined NXT Referee Team

March 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE NXT has a new referee in Jeremy Marcus. Marcus, who has worked for NJPW both in Japan and on NJPW STRONG in the US, announced on Instagram that he’s joined the NXT officiating crew. He shared a photo of himself and fellow officials Joey Gonzalez, Edwin Franken, and D.A. Brewer, writing:

“I’m excited to join the NXT officiating crew! Very honored to be a part of this hard working team. Catch NXT every Tuesday at 8/7c on USA Network! #NXT #NXTlive #wearenxt #wwe”

