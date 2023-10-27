wrestling / News

WWE Signs NIL Athlete To NXT Development Deal

October 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE has signed NIL athlete Peyton Prussian to a full-time NXT development deal. Prussian was part of the third wave of NIL signings earlier this year.

Prussian is a collegiate wrestler and attended Life University. She won multiple NAIA championships and also has experience in martial arts.

