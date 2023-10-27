wrestling / News
WWE Signs NIL Athlete To NXT Development Deal
October 27, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE has signed NIL athlete Peyton Prussian to a full-time NXT development deal. Prussian was part of the third wave of NIL signings earlier this year.
Prussian is a collegiate wrestler and attended Life University. She won multiple NAIA championships and also has experience in martial arts.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts On Why Butch Reed Wasn’t a Main Eventer In Mid-South Wrestling
- Torrie Wilson Explains Why She Has No Desire To Return To the Ring
- Melina Recalls Interaction With Vince McMahon Where She Knew She Would be Fired
- CM Punk Thinks Wrestling Should Have A Union, Says Wrestlers Are ‘Too Stupid and Selfish’