WWE Reportedly Signs Three New Talents For Development Deals

Bodyslam.net reports that WWE has signed three new talents to developmental deals and they will report to the Performance Center in January. These include Brogan Finlay, Lucky Ali and Jay Malachi. The three are expected to show up early next year after fulfilling their independent commitments.

This does not mean that the other tryouts from last month have not been signed or won’t be. Their status is unconfirmed.

Finlay told the crowd at an Action Wrestling event that it would be his last match for that promotion. He is the son of Fit Finlay and brother of NJPW’s David Finlay. Lucky Ali and Jay Malachi are both from DPW (Deadlock Pro Wrestling), where the 19-year-old Malachi is currently the DPW World Champion. Ali has also wrestled for ROH, GCW and CZW.