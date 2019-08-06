wrestling / News
WWE News: Sin Cara Offers Prayers and Condolences to El Paso Shooting Victims, Network App Updated on PS4, Baron Corbin Joins UUDD Tournament
– WWE Superstar Sin Cara shared a post on Twitter where offers his prayers and condolences to the victims of the El Paso shootings. You can read his comments and see his tweet below.
Sin Cara, who is from El Paso, wrote, “To my city that I grew up in my condolences to all the families who lost a love one. Love my city and my people our prayers may the peace that surpasses all understanding be with us. With Love para toda mi gente, mi ciudad, somos la mejor frontera del mundo! #ElPasoStrong”
– The WWE Network app for the PlayStation 4 has recently received an update.
– Baron Corbin has announced that he’s joined the field of competitions for the UpUpDownDown Championship Number One Contenders Tournament livestream. The tournament will be streamed on Friday, August 9 at 9:00 pm EST. You can check out Corbin’s announcement below.
