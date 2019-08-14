wrestling / News
WWE News: The Singh Bros. Thank Canada, Preview for Tonight’s NXT, Milestones Features Kofi Kingston’s Title Wins
– The Singh Brothers thanked Canada after this week’s edition of 205 Live, where they lost to Lince Dorado, Kalisto, & Humberto Carrillo. You can check out their tweet below.
Thank you Canada. Tonight was special. In 2008 we snuck into the @scotiabankarena and tried to land a job with WWE. Got kicked out. 11 years later, we finally got to perform in Toronto, at the @scotiabankarena.
🇨🇦❤️@WWE @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/Sysp3xAs3J
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) August 14, 2019
– WWE released a new preview clip for tonight’s edition of NXT, featuring the Breakout the Tournament. You can check out that video clip below.
– WWE released a new WWE Milestones video featuring all of Kofi Kingston’s title victories. You can check out that video below.
