WWE News: The Singh Bros. Thank Canada, Preview for Tonight’s NXT, Milestones Features Kofi Kingston’s Title Wins

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Singh Brothers Sunil Singh Samir Singh

– The Singh Brothers thanked Canada after this week’s edition of 205 Live, where they lost to Lince Dorado, Kalisto, & Humberto Carrillo. You can check out their tweet below.

– WWE released a new preview clip for tonight’s edition of NXT, featuring the Breakout the Tournament. You can check out that video clip below.

– WWE released a new WWE Milestones video featuring all of Kofi Kingston’s title victories. You can check out that video below.

The Singh Brothers, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

