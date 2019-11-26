wrestling / News
WWE News: Singh Brothers Tweet The Rock, Starrcade Preview, Kabuki Warriors Promo
November 26, 2019 | Posted by
– The Singh Brothers send a message to The Rock.
.@TheRock thanks for trying to cheer us up with this special message. #Bollywood247 @WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/MRqkX4aG5L
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) November 26, 2019
– WWE posted the following video for Starrcade.
– WWE Shop has the brand-new Shayna Baszler “Shayna 2 Time” T-shirt.
– WWE Japan posted the following Kabuki Warriors promo.
