wrestling / News
WWE News: Six Things To Know Before Raw, Stock Closes Up
June 29, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Now has released its Raw preview, looking at six things to know before tonight’s show:
– WWE’s stock closed at $43.59 on Monday, up $2.23 (5.39%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.32% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Big E Says He Wasn’t Surprised By Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Wrestling Industry
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role
- Jim Cornette Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Says He Just Has a Fun Sex Life, Addresses Sexual Photos of His Wife
- WWE Reportedly Reached Out to Tessa Blanchard After Impact Firing, More on Release