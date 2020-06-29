wrestling / News

WWE News: Six Things To Know Before Raw, Stock Closes Up

June 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE RAW

– WWE Now has released its Raw preview, looking at six things to know before tonight’s show:

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.59 on Monday, up $2.23 (5.39%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.32% on the day.

