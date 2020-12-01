WWE Slammy Awards Set To Return This Month, Other WWE Network Specials Announced

While WWE has not held the Slammy Awards since 2015, it appears that they are set to make their return at some point in December.

WWE Network revealed a new graphic on Twitter promoting what fans can watch this month on the platform, and it included “The 2020 Slammy Awards” as part of the catalog.

Also joining the list of new content is Steve Austin sitting down with current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a new edition of Broken Skull Sessions.

WWE 24: Keith Lee, WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak, and the 10 Best Matches of 2020 are among the other content set to stream this month on WWE Network.