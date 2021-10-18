WWE Slashing Prices For Debut at UBS Arena In Long Island

A new report from WrestleTix reveals that WWE recently slashed prices for their upcoming debut at the UBS Arena in Long Island. It was noted that the prices in some cases were cut in half. Upper deck tickets that had been available for $30 are now being sold for $15.

There are currently 3,130 tickets out for RAW on November 29. That’s 44% of the total amount of tickets that were made for sale, which is 7,100. There are 3,970 still available.

Meanwhile, it was noted that AEW has 7,639 tickets out for the same venue, for an episode of AEW Dynamite on December 8. That’s 79% of the total 9,699 up for sale, with 2,060 still available.

