WWE News: WWE Smackdown Social Media Score, Bobby Roode Still Needs Help With His Woooo!

– Last night’s WWE Smackdown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. Smackdown had a total of 882,000 interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week (204,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 574,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 289,000 unique interactions on Twitter). This is way up from last week’s episode (Instagram was just added in this week), which had a total of 272,000 interactions (163,000 on Facebook and 109,000 interactions on Twitter). [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is Charlotte Flair at Smackdown with representatives from the Girl Up charity that she and Bobby Roode are fighting to win $100,000 for in WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge. The segment features Flair and her new friends trying to teach Roode how to do the “Wooo!” properly.