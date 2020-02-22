wrestling
WWE News: Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights, Mattel WWE Toy Fair Showcase
February 22, 2020 | Posted by
– More Friday Night Smackdown and WWE 205 Live video highlights from last night’s shows have been released. You can check out those clips below.
– Ringside Collectibles released a video of the WWE Mattel booth at the Toy Fair 2020. You can check out that video below.
