– WWE presents the last edition of Friday Night SmackDown before this weekend’s WWE Backlash 2025 tonight. WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show ahead of his title defense against Randy Orton tomorrow.

Also set for tonight, Jade Cargill faces off against Nia Jax, with the winner earning a title shot against Tiffany Stratton. Tonight’s show is being held at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. It will air live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. Damian Priest & LA Knight

* John Cena appears

* Also advertised for tonight: WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, and Chelsea Green

* Last stop before WWE Backlash