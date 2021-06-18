wrestling / News
WWE News: More Smackdown Added to Peacock, Superstars Falling off Hell in a Cell Playlist, Latest What’s NeXT
June 18, 2021
– Peacock has added more classic episodes of Smackdown to the service. The streaming service has added episodes from the start of the show in 1999 forward to 2005. Peacock now has 1999 – 2008 and 2019 – 2021 episodes of Smackdown available.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at stars falling off Hell in a Cell:
– WWE posted this week’s What’s NeXT, which features Zoey Stark:
