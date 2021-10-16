WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Fast National Numbers Out, SD Outdraws Rampage

– The fast national numbers are now available for last night’s editions of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage, courtesy of The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian. As noted, last night’s SmackDown aired on FS1 instead of the FOX Network due to the MLB playoffs. However, the show also received a “super-sized” length and ran an additional half hour with no commercials, with the extra half hour going head-to-head with AEW Rampage, which aired live on TNT.

Per the fast national numbers, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 793,000 viewers. The show started at 8:00 pm ET. For comparison, last week’s final viewership for SmackDown on FOX drew a viewership of 2.147 million viewers. The last half hour of the show featured a main event between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks and no commercial interruptions.

Following a one-hour free Buy In show on YouTube, the AEW Rampage on TNT broadcast drew 549,000 viewers. The fast national number for Rampage last week was 466,000 viewers, while the final viewership brought in 502,000 viewers. The show started at 10:00 pm ET and was broadcast live on TNT, featuring a match with CM Punk against Matt Sydal with no commercial breaks.

Based on the fast national numbers, SmackDown outdrew Rampage by 31 percent. More detailed numbers and ratings will be available later on.

