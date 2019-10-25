WWE SmackDown Airing Live On West Coast On FS1

– With SmackDown airing on Fox Sports 1 tonight instead of Fox, the show will air live on the west coast.

Here’s what’s on tap for tonight’s SmackDown.

* Bray Wyatt and the return of the Firefly FunHouse

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez come face-to-face this week on Friday Night SmackDown

* “Miz TV” heads to FS1 as Hulk Hogan (including Roman Reigns, Ali, and Shorty G) and Ric Flair (With Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin) preview the WWE Crown Jewel showdown

First, the WWE Universe can catch Friday Night SmackDown on FS1 — for one night only — live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez are set to come face to face ahead of their showdown for the WWE Title at WWE Crown Jewel next Thursday.

Fans can stay with FS1 after SmackDown for a live edition of WWE Backstage with Renee Young and Booker T, who will be joined by the talk of the WWE Universe, Finn Bálor. Will Bálor explain his actions from this past Wednesday on NXT?

Finally, check out FOX at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday for a special one-hour presentation of SmackDown.

Also on SmackDown, Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be on hand as The Miz’s guests on “Miz TV.” With the massive 5-on-5 Tag Team Match between their two teams at Crown Jewel just days away, Hogan will be joined by team captain Roman Reigns and teammates Shorty G and Ali, while Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin will appear with Flair.

Tune in to catch it all this weekend, only on FS1 and FOX.