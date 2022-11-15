WWE Smackdown Announcer Explains How She Introduces Gunther

WWE Smackdown announcer Samantha Irvin recently weighed in on how she changes her inflection for when she introduces Gunther. Irvin was asked by a user on Twitter if she tries to “Austrian” her pronunciation up when she introduces the Intercontinental Champion, and in reply thread she explained that it has to do with changing things up a bit for those members of the roster who are champions.

Irvin wrote:

“I am Austrian but that’s not why… it’s mostly because each Superstar brings a different energy to each title. When Ricochet had it it was more joyful & sing song-y because that better represented his journey to attaining & holding it

“Now Gunther is a strict & domineering presence. His goal as IC Champ is not the same as those before him, & his reign has been forceful & dominant. If you notice, I always say the title the same way when referring only to the title (insp. by Fink) i.e, at the top of a title match.

“But when I announce someone AS the champion, that’s when I say it how that Champion makes me feel about it. It’s not so much with an accent as with an attitude. Hope that clears it up!”