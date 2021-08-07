WWE Smackdown Back Up To Over 2 Million Viewers, Rating Also Up

After a drop last week, WWE Smackdown was back up to over two million viewers last week, while the 18-49 rating was also up. Spoiler TV reports that the show had 2.047 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.909 million viewers. The first hour had 2.043 million while the second hour had 2.050 million.

In the key adults 18-49 demographic, the show had a 0.55 rating. This was up from last week (0.5) and made the show #2 for the night, behind the Olympics (1.9).