wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Brings In 2.2 Million Viewers For Bianca Belair’s Homecoming
September 20, 2021 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s WWE SmackDown, which brought in 2.243 million viewers on FOX. That’s up from the overnight viewership of 2.19 million viewers and down from the 2.383 million viewers for the previous SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.
In the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.58 rating with 756,000 viewers, which was down from the 0.65 rating and 852,000 viewers for the MSG show.
According to Showbuzz Daily, Big Brother led the way in the key demo on Friday with a 0.63 rating, with SmackDown finishing in the No. 2 spot.
SmackDown featured Bianca Belair’s return to her hometown of Knoxville, Big E and Finn Balor teaming up against The Usos, and much more.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Says He Forgives Tommy Dreamer For Dark Side of the Ring Comments
- Scott Steiner Returns to the Ring To Face Jerry Lawler
- Kenny Omega On His Memorable 2018 In NJPW, Psychology Behind How He Structures His Matches
- Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations