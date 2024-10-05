wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown & Dark Match Notes for This Week
– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown:
* An opening dark match featuring Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Los Garzas was produced by Nick Aldis.
* AJ Styles’ return promo was produced by Robert Roode. Roode also produced the AJ Styles vs. Carmelo Hayes match.
* Petey Williams produced the Dumpster Match featuring Michin vs. Chelsea Green.
* Shane Helms produced the segment with Bayley, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton.
* The main event Ladder Match with Street Profits vs. DIY vs. The Bloodline did not have a producer listed.
* On WWE Speed, Nick Aldis produced Kairi Sane vs. Candice LeRae.
* Aldis also produced Iyo Sky vs. Candice LeRae for WWE Speed.
* A dark match featuring Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria was produced by Nick Aldis.
* There was also a main event dark match featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory. The producer for the match is unknown.
