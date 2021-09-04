wrestling / News

WWE SmackDown Dark Match Notes: Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch in Tag Match (Photos, Clips)

September 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Becky Lynch Bianca Belair

– The action continued after last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air for its FOX TV broadcast. In a dark main event, former champion Bianca Belair teamed with Shotzi and Tegan Nix in a six-woman tag team match against SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch and WWE Women’s tag team champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

The team of Belair, Shotzi, and Nox picked up the win at last night’s show. The event was held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Also, Belair entered with Shotzi and Nox on their tank for the match. You can see some photos and clips from the match that were posted on Twitter below.

In other dark matches before the event, Keith Lee beat Austin Theory, and Xia Li faced Aliyah.

