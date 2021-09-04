WWE SmackDown Dark Match Notes: Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch in Tag Match (Photos, Clips)

– The action continued after last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air for its FOX TV broadcast. In a dark main event, former champion Bianca Belair teamed with Shotzi and Tegan Nix in a six-woman tag team match against SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch and WWE Women’s tag team champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

The team of Belair, Shotzi, and Nox picked up the win at last night’s show. The event was held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Also, Belair entered with Shotzi and Nox on their tank for the match. You can see some photos and clips from the match that were posted on Twitter below.

In other dark matches before the event, Keith Lee beat Austin Theory, and Xia Li faced Aliyah.

And came out on the tank for the dark match pic.twitter.com/swrEDcqScJ — ☭🎸 Cranberries Stan Account (@St_Stephan91) September 4, 2021

Lol all the little black kids was losing it in the front row. She was going by taking selfies with em. That shit fire pic.twitter.com/09trSOIYAi — ☭🎸 Cranberries Stan Account (@St_Stephan91) September 4, 2021

Becky Lynch, Tamina and Natalya vs Bianca Belair, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox in the dark match tonight after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/O8uvww7nem — Andrew (@whyyoustooopid) September 4, 2021

Footage from tonight's dark match of Xia Li vs Aliyah a friend sent me who was there! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/pWlS9gVa3s — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) September 4, 2021