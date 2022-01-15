WWE SmackDown Dark Match Notes: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne, 6-Man Tag Match

– As previously reported, NXT Superstars Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne were in attendance at last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The two ended up competing against each other for a dark match on last night’s show. The dark main event after the show went off the air featured Seth Rollins and The Viking Raiders beat Roman Reigns and The Usos (via WrestlingInc.com).

You can see a photo of the Dunne vs. Ciampa matchup posted on Twitter below. As noted, WWE is still reportedly internally listing Ciampa and Dunne as part of the NXT roster.