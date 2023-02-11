wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match Result, Full Raw Women’s Title Match From Money in the Bank 2022

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

– A dark match was taped before this week’s WWE Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in the pre-show match for the audience.

– WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Title match from Money in the Bank 2022 on YouTube. That match saw Bianca Belair defend her title against Carmella:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Money in the Bank, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading