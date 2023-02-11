wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match Result, Full Raw Women’s Title Match From Money in the Bank 2022
February 10, 2023 | Posted by
– A dark match was taped before this week’s WWE Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in the pre-show match for the audience.
– WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Title match from Money in the Bank 2022 on YouTube. That match saw Bianca Belair defend her title against Carmella:
