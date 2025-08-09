– PWInsider has results on dark matches that took place after last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air.

* Bayley beat Raquel Rodriquez.

* Sami Zayn beats El Grande Americano.

Some clips of Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez has also surfaced on social media, which you can view below:

BAYLEY IN GEAR! dark match I assume #smackdown pic.twitter.com/lzL7iNVVF5 — lia | fanpage (@baysctrl) August 9, 2025