WWE SmackDown Dark Match Results From Last Night, Bayley & Sami Zayn in Action

August 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Sami Zayn 8-8-25 Dark Match results Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider has results on dark matches that took place after last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air.

* Bayley beat Raquel Rodriquez.
* Sami Zayn beats El Grande Americano.

Some clips of Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez has also surfaced on social media, which you can view below:

