WWE SmackDown Dark Match Results From Last Night, Bayley & Sami Zayn in Action
August 9, 2025
– PWInsider has results on dark matches that took place after last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air.
* Bayley beat Raquel Rodriquez.
* Sami Zayn beats El Grande Americano.
Some clips of Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez has also surfaced on social media, which you can view below:
