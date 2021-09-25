wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Dark Match Results: Keith Lee, Kacy Catanzaro, & Xia Li in Action (Photos)
– Per the WWE.America Twitter account, several dark matches were held during last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. As noted, Shane Thorne appeared during the show and had an Outback Jack/Crocodile Dundee type of gimmick for his dark match, where he beat Austin Theory.
Also, Keith “Bearcat” Lee was in action, beating a local talent. Kacy Catanzaro and Xia Li teamed up and beat Dakota Kai and Aliyah. You can see some photos from those dark matches below:
Dark Matches anoche previo SmackDown:
•Shane Thorne venció a Austin Theory
•Kacy Catanzaro & Xia Li derrotaron a Dakota Kai & Aliyah
•"Keith 'Bearcat' Lee" se impusó ante un talento local#KeithLee #ShaneThorne #AustinTheory #KacyCatanzaro #XiaLi #DakotaKai #Aliyah #WWE pic.twitter.com/ZVVhRKbXp4
— wwe.america (@wweamerica_) September 25, 2021
For those who may be interested… Keith Lee was once again announced as "Keith 'Bearcat' Lee" tonight, after his win in a dark match ahead of #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/q1NxLO4EuP
— Kevin Michie (@KevinMichie) September 25, 2021
KEITH LEE!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WCgVtY2buM
— Chris Beyers (@cbeyers1999) September 24, 2021
