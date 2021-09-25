WWE SmackDown Dark Match Results: Keith Lee, Kacy Catanzaro, & Xia Li in Action (Photos)

– Per the WWE.America Twitter account, several dark matches were held during last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. As noted, Shane Thorne appeared during the show and had an Outback Jack/Crocodile Dundee type of gimmick for his dark match, where he beat Austin Theory.

Also, Keith “Bearcat” Lee was in action, beating a local talent. Kacy Catanzaro and Xia Li teamed up and beat Dakota Kai and Aliyah. You can see some photos from those dark matches below: