WWE News: Dark Segment Notes for Smackdown With Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss on Staying With Nikki Cross on Raw, The Street Profits on Getting Drafted to Raw

– WrestlingInc.com reports that last night’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown dark main event “segment” featured Randy Orton and Kevin Owens beating up Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Mike Kanellis, and Ariya Daivari.

Originally, the match was scheduled to feature Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton after 205 Live was finished. However, Nese and Gulak then interrupted Orton and Owens and started a brawl. At one point, Ariya Daivari tried to attack Orton from behind, but then Orton hit Daivari with an RKO. Mike Kanellis then reportedly tried to get on the microphone, but he was also hit with an RKO from Orton and a Stunner from Owens to close out the show.

– Following Day 1 of the draft, Alexa Bliss commented on staying on Raw alongside her current tag team partner Nikki Cross. You can check out that interview clip below.

– WWE released a video where The Street Profits talk about being selected to join the Monday Night Raw roster during the WWE Draft. You can check out that video below.