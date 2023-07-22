wrestling / News
Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Draws Highest FS1 Viewership Ever
WWE Smackdown was technically down from the week before due to switching networks, but last night’s episode on FS1 was still a success. Sports TV Ratings reports that the show drew 1.182 million viewers total and 448,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic.
The viewership is obviously down from last week’s airing on FOX (2.158 million prelim/2.309 final) but 31% higher than the last episode to air on FS1 on December 2, 2022 (902,000). This is also the highest viewership for Smackdown of all the episodes that have aired on FS1. It aired on FS1 due to the Women’s World Cup on FOX.
The 18-49 rating, meanwhile, was up 37% from the last FS1 airing (326,000).
am told in the preliminary fast nationals WWE Smackdown on FS1 (due to World Cup) averaged 1.182million viewers on FS1.
That's up 31% vs. last FS1 episode. 448K for adults 18-49, up 37% vs. last FS1 episode
— Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) July 22, 2023
