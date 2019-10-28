WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership In History

– WWE SmackDown moving to Fox Sports 1 for the night was going to hurt the final viewership number, but it might be worse than expected. ShowBuzzDaily reports the Oct. 25 episode of SmackDown drew 888,000 viewers on Friday, marking a new low for the series.

The previous low was the 2015 New Year’s Eve episode, which was also the final episode to air on Syfy. That episode drew 1.6 million viewers. Friday’s episode drew a 0.27 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The show finished ninth among cable originals.