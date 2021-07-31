WWE Smackdown Drops Back To Under Two Million Viewers Against the Olympics, Rating Also Down

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown dropped to under two million viewers for the first time since the return of fans. It earned 1.909 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from last week’s 2.137 million viewers. Hour one had 1.920 million but then the show dropped to 1.898 million for hour two.

In the key adults 18-49 demographic, the show was #2 for the night behind the Tokyo Olympics (10.516 million viewers, 2.5 rating) with a 0.5. This is down from last week’s show as well, which had a 0.55 rating.