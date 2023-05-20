WWE Smackdown Drops In Viewership and Rating From Last Week

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 rating from the week before.

The show’s viewership was an average of 2.049 million people, with the first hour getting 2.085 million and the second getting 2.012 million. That is down from last week, which drew 2.068 in the preliminary numbers (and eventually rose to 2.149 million in the final numbers).

Smackdown had an average 0.5 rating in 18-49, with the first hour an 0.5 rating and the second an 0.49 rating. That is down from last week, which had an 0.52 preliminary rating (and eventually rose to 0.56 in the final numbers).

It was the #1 show on network TV for the night in 18-49, but #6 in viewership, behind Blue Bloods (CBS) Fire Country (CBS), S.W.A.T. (CBS), Shark Tank (ABC) and Dateline (NBC).