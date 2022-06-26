WWE Smackdown Drops Slightly In Viewership and Key Demo Rating

Last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo rating, but only slightly. TV Series Finale reports that the show brought in 2.12 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in 18-49.

The show was down from last week’s overnight numbers, as that episode was at 2.389 million viewers and an 0.62. It was also down from the final numbers, which were 2.274 million and 0.55, respectively.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Finals was the most watched program of the night with 3.44 million viewers and an 0.8 rating.