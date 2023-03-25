– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 2.121 million viewers. That’s based on 2.142 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.100 million viewers for Hour 2.

The average overnight audience was slightly down compared to last week’s show, which averaged 2.122 million viewers. The final audience for last week’s show was 2.258 million viewers.

The key demo was slightly up in the overnights. The show drew an average 0.53 rating in the P18-49 key demo, increasing slightly from last week’s rating of 0.52. The final rating for last week’s broadcast was 0.59.

NCAA Basketball on CBS topped the viewership and ratings for Friday, with WWE SmackDown coming in second.