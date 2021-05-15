WWE SmackDown Drops to Lowest Numbers of the Year for WM Backlash Go-Home Show

– TV Line reported the overnight numbers for last night’s WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The more detailed stats from Showbuzz Daily are not available on the moment as the site is down and isn’t expected to be back up until Monday. According to TV Line’s report, last night’s episode of SmackDown dropped to its lowest numbers in recent memory.

WWE SmackDown this week finished with an average overnight audience of 1.8 million viewers. That’s significantly down from the overnight audience of 2.157 million viewers for last week’s special Throwback episode.

Last night’s show also took a hit in the ratings. IN the P18-49 key demo, SmackDown drew a 0.4, which is down from last week’s average 0.6 rating. These are the lowest key demo ratings and overnight viewership for SmackDown in 2021 thus far.

Shark Tank and Blue Bloods reportedly tied for No. 1 in the ratings. Blue Bloods topped the primetime network viewing for Friday night with 6.5 million viewers.