WWE Smackdown Falls In Ratings And Viewership Against Olympics Opening Ceremony

Even with the return of John Cena to the blue brand, last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown fell slightly in the ratings and in viewership. TVSeriesFinale reports that the show brought in 2.04 million viewers, which is down from last week’s six-month high of 2.31 million. It scored an 0.5 rating, which is likewise down from last week’s 0.66 in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

However, the show was up against the opening ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which had 10.44 million viewers and a 2.3 rating. Smackdown came in at #2 in the ratings on Network television for the night.