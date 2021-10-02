WWE SmackDown Featuring Draft Night 1 Has Slight Drop in Viewership, Ratings Steady

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show featured Night 1 of the 2021 WWE Draft. Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 2.12 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.167 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.073 million viewers for Hour 2.

Viewership was slightly down from the final audience for last week’s show, which was the go-home show before WWE Extreme Rules 2021. That episode drew a final viewership of 2.135 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience for that show was 2.09 million viewers. So, the average overnight audience was slightly higher this week.

In the P18-49 key demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.55 rating. That’s identical to the final rating in the key demo for last week. The overnight key demo rating last week was a 0.5. WWE SmackDown managed to top the ratings in the key demo for Friday night.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 5.979 million viewers. Final ratings for SmackDown will be out early next week.