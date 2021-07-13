WWE Smackdown Final Rating and Audience Up From Previous Week

The final numbers are in for last week’s WWE Smackdown, with the ratings and viewers up from the previous week. Friday night’s show drew a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.986 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 4.3% and 6.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.46 demo rating and 1.861 million viewers, and were also up from the 0.45 and 1.881 million estimated in the overnights.

The demo rating was still below the 0.54 from two weeks ago, though the overall audience was the best in three weeks. Smackdown is averaging a 0.56 demo rating and 2.1 million viewers, down from a 0.62 demo rating and 2.27 million viewers for the same time period last year.