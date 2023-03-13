wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Final Rating Up, Audience Down From Previous Week
The final rating for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was up from the previous week, with the overall viewership slipping a bit. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.62 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.32 million viewers, up 6.8% and down 5.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.59 demo rating and viewership of 2.451 million. The demo rating was the best for the show since the February 10th episode had a 0.64, while the audience was the lowest since the January 20th episode had 2.257 million.
The episode ranked #1 among all TV for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating Shark Tank on ABC (0.38 demo rating/3.586 million) and the SEC tournament game on ESPN (0.38 demo rating/1.438 million) for the top spot.
Smackdown is averaging a 0.597 demo rating and 2.38 million viewers thus far in 2023, compared to a 0.568 demo rating and 2.207 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.
