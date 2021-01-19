WWE Smackdown Final Rating, Viewership Marks Two-Month Non-Holiday High

The final ratings and audience for last week’s Smackdown are in, with the show marking its highest non-holiday mark in just under two months. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.67 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.262 million viewers, up from the overnight numbers of a 0.6 demo rating and 2.153 million viewers. The numbers were also up 20% and 7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 2.12 million.

Outside of the Christmas Day episode, which was bouyed to high numbers by coming off the backs of football, Smackdown scored its best marks since the November 20th episode when it brought in a 0.7 and 2.326 million viewers. Smackdown came in at #2 for the night among broadcast shows behind just ABC’s Shark Tank (0.75 demo rating, 4.387 million viewers). It was also just behind the top-ranked cable original with the NBA game on ESPN (0.7/1.640 million).